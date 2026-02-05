ISPL: Ashish Pal, Ketan Mhatre star as Chennai Singams storm into season 3 final

SURAT: In a decisive Qualifier 1 clash, the Chennai Singams delivered a clinical performance to beat Ahmedabad Lions by five wickets at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, securing a direct path to the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 final.

The match, which took place on Tuesday, was defined by a lethal bowling display and a composed chase. The match saw the Singams secure a comfortable victory, leaving the Lions to fight for their tournament life in Qualifier 2.

The Ahmedabad Lions' innings was derailed almost immediately during the mandatory Tape Ball overs. Chennai's Ashish Pal was the wrecker-in-chief by claiming three crucial wickets. The Lions lost both openers, Sikandarbhai Bhatti and Prathamesh Thakre, for ducks within the first three balls of the match. While Birendra Ram briefly countered with two sixes in a 13-run cameo, the momentum never shifted back to Ahmedabad, as per an ISPL press release.

Wickets tumbled at regular intervals as Jagannath Sarkar proved impossible to get away, conceding just 5 runs in his two overs while picking up two wickets. Anurag Sarshar polished off the tail with two scalps of his own. Amidst the collapse, Amit Naik offered the only substantial resistance, scoring a fighting 20 off 15 deliveries. The Lions were eventually bowled out for a meagre 57 in 9.4 overs. (ANI)

