Gareth Southgate quits as head coach of England national football team after Euro 2024 final defeat

New Delhi: Gareth Southgate has resigned as the head coach of the England national football team after 102 games in charge. The Three Lions lost their second consecutive European finals under his regime on Sunday.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager,” Southgate said in a statement posted on England football’s website.

The 53-year old joined the team in 2016 after they had suffered an embarrassing defeat against Iceland in the Round of 16 at the 2016 Euros. Under his regime, England became one of the best defensive setups in the world and although his 102 game tenure ended without a trophy, he will be remembered as one of the best managers in the country’s history with two Euro finals appearances and one semi-final appearance in the 2018 World Cup.

“I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many way,” the statement further read.

Southgate had previously stated his intentions of stepping down as England boss if the team does not win the Euros but recent reports had suggested that the English FA wanted him to carry on till the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be. I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England – for everything,” concluded the statement.

England are a squad who are full of promise and world class talent. Although Southgate’s tenure did not yield a trophy, the results were surely there with the side winning 61 of the 102 matches he coached in. The one constant criticism he faced was his defensive minded approach to the game.

England FA now have the opportunity to bring aboard someone who could get the team to play attractive football alongside their winning ability.

The team will hope to name their new head coach as soon as possible with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in their sights. IANS

