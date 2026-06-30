India women's national cricket team seal Los Angeles 2028 Olympic berth

New Delhi: The Indian women’s cricket team has become one of the first sides to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, while the men’s team will have to finish as Asia’s highest-ranked side in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings by the end of 2026 to secure direct qualification.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed that India, alongside Australia, Great Britain (through England) and South Africa, have booked their places in the women’s T20 competition at LA28 after emerging as the highest-placed eligible teams from Asia, Oceania, Europe and Africa respectively at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England. IANS

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