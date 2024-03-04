Geoffrey Blancaneaux claims 2nd Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament title

NEW DELHI: Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France played a fine all-round game to outwit the 19-year-old Coleman Wong of Hong Kong 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dafa News $82,000 Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Sunday.

It was the second Challenger title and 15th singles title of his career for the 25-year-old Blancaneaux who was ranked a career-best 134 two years ago. Agencies

