George’s century helps India chase down 311, set up title clash against England

Harare: Aaron George hit a stroke-filled 115 as five-time champions India pulled off a record run-chase to storm into the final of the 2026 ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup with a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the second semi-final at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Chasing a daunting 311, India rode on George’s 115 off 104 balls, laced with 15 fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 110.58 to complete a daunting chase. Explosive half-centuries by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (68 off 33 balls), who was also dropped twice by fielders, and skipper Ayush Mhatre (62 off 39 balls) also helped India to seal their place in the summit clash against England, to be held at the same venue on February 6.

They completed the chase in just 41.1 overs, with seven wickets in hand, to enter their 10th World Cup final and sixth in succession. George, who had endured a lean tournament until now, rose to the occasion by sharing a 90-run opening partnership with Sooryavanshi, before adding 114 runs for the second wicket with Mhatre and 96 runs for the third wicket with Vihaan Malhotra, who made 38 not out off 47 balls.

Earlier, Afghanistan posted a formidable 310/4 in their 50 overs, built on magnificent centuries from Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai. Shinozada top-scored with a 93-ball 110, hitting 15 boundaries, while Niazai remained unbeaten on 101 from 86 deliveries, laced with 12 fours and two sixes.

The duo stitched a crucial 148-run partnership for the third wicket after opener Khalid Ahmadzai (31) and Osman Sadat (39) had laid the foundation with a 53-run opening partnership. For India, pacer Deepesh Devendran and spinner Kanishk Chouhan claimed two wickets each, but the rest of the bowlers struggled to contain the Afghanistan batters. But once Sooryavanshi, George and Mhatre got going, India managed to chase down 311 with immaculate ease.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 310 (Faisal Shinozada 110, Uzairullah Niazai 101 not out; Kanishk Chouhan 2-55, Deepesh Devendran 2-64) lost to India 311/3 in 41.1 overs (Aaron George 115, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 68; Nooristani Omarzai 2-64, Wahidullah Zadran 1-67) by seven wickets. IANS

