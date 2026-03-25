Georgia Voll Enters Top 10 in ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings

Dubai: The latest update to the ICC Women’s T20I rankings has brought significant movement across both batting and bowling charts, with Australia’s rising opener Georgia Voll breaking into the top 10 of the batting rankings for the first time in her career.

Her quickfire 39 in the second match against the West Indies proved pivotal in boosting her position, underlining her growing importance at the top of the order. Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has also made progress, climbing two spots to 18th after delivering back-to-back half-centuries against South Africa. IANS

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