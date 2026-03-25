RCB's Yash Dayal to Miss Entire IPL 2026 Due to Personal Reasons

Bengaluru: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been dealt a blow ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the franchise confirmed on Tuesday that the fast bowler Yash Dayal will miss the entire tournament due to personal reasons. Dayal’s absence from the training sessions and his not featuring on the team bus poster had already sparked rumours over his absence, with many wondering where the bowler was. Now RCB’s director of cricket, Mo Bobat, has cleared all the doubts over his absence. IANS

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