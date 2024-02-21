German legend who scored winning goal in 1990 World Cup final Andreas Brehme dies aged 63

Berlin: Andreas Brehme, who scored the winner in the final of the 1990 World Cup against Argentina to help West Germany win the title, passed away on Tuesday, aged 63.

Brehme "died suddenly" from cardiac arrest on Monday night, his partner Susanne Schaefer told German news agency DPA.

The former German defender was a key member of Lothar Matthäus' team and scored the winner off a penalty in the final against Diego Maradona's Argentina in Rome as Germany won their second title.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Andreas Brehme has passed away. Our thoughts are with Andy's friends and family at this sad time. RIP Andy!," the German Football Association (Deutscher Fussball-Bund) wrote on its English social media account.

A versatile left-back, Brehme earned 86 caps for Germany, scoring eight goals. He also won the domestic league titles while playing for Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. But scoring the winner in the final of the 1990 World Cup was his crowning glory.

He was also part of the German squad that finished runners-up at the 1986 World Cup and the 1992 European Championships. The defender had a knack for scoring important goals for his country, netting five of his eight goals for Germany at the World Cup and EUROs, and three of them in a World Cup semifinal or final. (IANS)

