German Open: Eain Yow Ng Gets Better Of Velavan Senthilkumar In Quarters

Hamburg: National squash champion Velavan Senthilkumar went down to Malaysian fourth seed Eain Yow Ng 7-11, 6-11, 4-11 in the men’s quarterfinals of the German Open, a USD 50,000 PSA World Tour Bronze event, on Friday.

“It’s always been a close affair (between us). For some reason, every time he upsets a few players to get to me,” Yow Ng told the official PSA website of the Indian world No 59.

“It’s getting tougher every time, but I also know my strengths, I know I can hang in there, play the big points better, and I think it showed in the first and second games. I’m just happy to get through in three today,” added the Malaysian world No 22, who has won all their three meetings in PSA events. IANS

