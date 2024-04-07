Guwahati Premier League: Stallion Cricket Club to face Bud Cricket Club in final

GUWAHATI: Stallion Cricket Club will take on Bud Cricket Club in the final of the Guwahati Premier League at the Judges Field here on Sunday. Both the teams booked their final berth on Saturday winning their Super-4 game. Stallion Cricket Club defeated Gauhati Town Club by 10 runs and Bud Cricket Club won against New Star Club by 38 runs.

Brief scores: Stallion Cricket Club 150-9 (20 overs), Denish Das 63 (50 balls, 4X6, 6X4), Joshua Ben 45, Abdul Aziz 4-29, Gauhati Town Club 140-8 (20 overs), Dhruv Raaj Borah 28, Sumit Kashyap 24, Roshan Alam 2-13.

2nd match: Bud Cricket Club 167-7 (20 overs), Sarupam Purkayastha 67 (52 balls, 4X6, 6X4), Rahul Singh 3-27, New Star Club 129 (18 overs), Kalam Raja 47, Rajakuddin Ahmed 4-22, Pushparaj Sharma 3-38.

