Germany squad for WC qualifiers: Schlotterbeck recalled, Fuellkrug dropped

MUNICH: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann made six changes to his 24-man squad for October’s World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, recalling centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck and dropping striker Niclas Fuellkrug. Responding after a disappointing showing in Germany’s September fixtures, Nagelsmann brought back Schlotterbeck, who recently returned to Borussia Dortmund’s lineup after a six-month absence with a knee injury. Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown was called up for the first time, while forward Jonathan Burkardt, midfielders Aleksander Pavlovic and Felix Nmecha along with right-back Ridle Baku all make their return. AGencies

