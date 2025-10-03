Namibia seal T20 World Cup spot with 63-run win over Tanzania

Harare: Namibia became the 16th team to qualify for the T20 World Cup next year, to be held in India and Sri Lanka, after it beat Tanzania by 63 runs in the first semifinal of the Africa Regional qualifying event in Harare on Thursday.

One of Zimbabwe and Kenya will become the second team to qualify from Africa for next year’s showpiece when they lock horns in the second semifinal of the qualifying tournament in Harare later on Thursday. The final is scheduled for Saturday, although the outcome of that match will be inconsequential in the context of qualification.

Before Namibia, 15 teams had already punched their tickets to India and Sri Lanka. The last three spots in the 20-team tournament will be taken up by the teams that qualify through the Asia and East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, which begins on October 8 in Oman. Teams from Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Qatar, Samoa, and the United Arab Emirates will be in contention for the three spots.

The 2026 edition of the global event will be Namibia’s fourth appearance at the T20 World Cup, after 2021, 2022 and 2024. In the 2022 edition, Namibia had stunned Sri Lanka to script one of the most memorable moments in its cricket history. Agencies

Also Read: Coco Gauff beats Eva Lys to return to China Open semifinal

Also Watch: