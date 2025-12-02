Germany storms into FIH Junior Men’s World Cup quarterfinals with dominant win

Madurai: Defending champion Germany confirmed its place in the quarterfinal of the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup 2025 after a 5-1 win over Ireland on Monday.

The No. 1-ranked junior side trumped the Irish in a physical contest to seal its third win on the trot, cementing top spot in Pool A.

Germany edged ahead early in the first quarter through Jonas von Gersum. Top-scorer Ben Hasbach made a run across the backline from right to left to find space in the D, before teeing up von Gersum, who dived full-stretch to push it in.

Ireland opted for the chancy mode of attack, playing long balls into the circle, hoping its strikers could get a favourable deflection. Its players, who were tasked with pressing Germany hard, had to deal with the punishing heat in Madurai, which was displaying its full effect for the first time this tournament.

Germany will now travel to Chennai, waiting to discover its quarterfinal opponent, while Ireland will remain in Madurai to take part in the lower classification rounds.

Jaydon Brooker’s four-goal haul helped South Africa secure second spot in Pool A with a 9-1 win over Canada. Agencies

