Germany suffer World Cup blow as teenage star Lennart Karl ruled out with thigh injury

New Delhi: Germany have suffered a major blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup after teenage attacking midfielder Lennart Karl was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury sustained during training in the United States, coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed on Saturday.

The 18-year-old suffered a muscle tear in his left thigh during a training session in Chicago on Friday. He was taken to the hospital afterward. Karl will be replaced on Germany’s World Cup squad by Assan Ouedraogo.

Nagelsmann expressed his disappointment over losing one of Germany’s brightest young talents just before the tournament.

“I feel incredibly sorry for Lenny,” the Germany coach said. “With his light-heartedness, creativity, pace, and personality, he fit into the team perfectly.”

Karl’s absence follows a breakthrough season where he became one of the most exciting young players in European football. The midfielder had a rapid rise with Bayern Munich, helping the club secure the domestic double and reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. His performances earned him a spot in Germany’s World Cup plans. IANS

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