Germany's Alexander Zverev powers past Holger Rune to reach Paris Masters final

Paris: Germany's Alexander Zverev outserved Holger Rune in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters on Saturday to book his place in the final for the first time since losing to Daniil Medvedev in 2020.

Zverev's 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) win against the Dane sent the 27-year-old to his second ATP 1000-level final of the season -- after his victory in Rome in May.

World number three Zverev will face either Frenchman Ugo Humbert, who downed world number two Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16, or Russia's Karen Khachanov in Sunday's showpiece.

"I feel like I made it a little difficult for myself but he (Rune) is a champion," said Zverev.

"It is probably his favourite tournament and favourite court, but I am happy to be in my second final here."

For 2022 champion Rune, the loss put an end to his outside hopes of reaching the ATP Finals in Turin, which run from November 10-17. Agencies

