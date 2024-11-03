Assam: 24th Bodoland Martyrs Gold Cup kicks off in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 24th Bodoland Martyrs Gold Cup Championship, organized by Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) in collaboration with the Ex-BLT Welfare Society and in support of the BTR Government, kicked off today at the Kokrajhar District Sports Association playground.

This year’s tournament features a competitive lineup of eight teams from the Chirang, Bongaigaon, and Kokrajhar districts, showcasing the vibrant football talents in the region.The inaugural match saw Porbatjora FC face off against Dambrapara FC.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including East Kokrajhar MLA Lawrence Islary and Assam Football Association Vice President Kabiranjan Brahma, along with Maguram Balary, Working President of the All Assam Masters Athletics Association.

