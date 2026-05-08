Germany’s Niklas Sule to Retire at 30 After Knee Injury Scare

Munich: UEFA Champions League winner and five-time Bundesliga Champion Niklas Sule has announced a shock retirement at the age of 30 after an injury scare forced him to reconsider his decision on the future. German International player will put an end to his enormous career at the end of the season once his contract with Borussia Dortmund expires.

The 30-year-old defender made the announcement on the Spielmacher podcast. Sule explained that he has been considering the option for a while, but he finally made the decision after he injured his knee against Hoffenheim in mid-April and feared it was a third cruciate ligament tear. IANS

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