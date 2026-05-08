‘Not the night we believed in’: Kane reacts after Bayern’s UCL heartbreak against PSG

Munich: Harry Kane expressed disappointment after his side FC Bayern Munich crashed out of the UEFA Champions League semifinals following a 6-5 aggregate defeat to defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday. Bayern were held to a 1-1 draw by PSG in the second leg at the Allianz Arena, with Ousmane Dembele scoring early for the visitors before Kane netted late to briefly revive hopes of a comeback. Despite Bayern’s strong attacking display, Luis Enrique’s side held firm to secure a place in their second successive Champions League final.

Reacting after the defeat, Bayern striker Kane admitted the result was difficult to accept and said the team failed to capitalise on key moments across the two legs.

“Not the night we believed in yesterday. These games come down to moments, and unfortunately, over the two legs, we didn’t take enough of ours,” Kane wrote on X.

The England captain, however, praised the spirit within the Bayern squad and urged the team to finish the season strongly despite the European heartbreak.

“Proud to be part of this team and club, the disappointment will be with us for a while, but we have to stay focused on finishing the season strong with a final still to play,” he added.

Kane also thanked Bayern supporters for backing the team throughout the campaign and said he was looking forward to seeing them in Berlin for the upcoming domestic final. “Thanks for the support as always, and can’t wait to see the fans in Berlin!” he concluded.

PSG had taken control of the semifinal tie early in Munich when Dembele swept home after an excellent run and assist from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Bayern pushed hard for an equaliser with chances falling to Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise, but PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov produced several key saves. IANS

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