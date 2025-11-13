Getting off to a good start will be key for SA against India: Graeme Smith

Mumbai: As South Africa prepare for their two-Test series against India beginning in Kolkata on Friday, former captain Graeme Smith said the visitors’ top order must find a way to blunt Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal opening spells before India’s spinners come into play. Speaking ahead of the series, the SA20 League Commissioner said both teams will be wary of losing early wickets to fast bowlers, as it could tilt the contest before spin even becomes a factor.

“I think it's never at the forefront of people's conversation when you play cricket in the subcontinent, but I think the South African team will definitely be preparing for how they're going to handle spin,” Smith said. “But getting off to a solid start, having a top three that can lay a platform for you — there's nothing worse than if you go two or three down and then the spinners come on and you're against the game already.”

“So countering Bumrah upfront is going to be a big thing, and (Kagiso) Rabada as well for India. They're world-class bowlers with world-class Test records,” Smith told the media at the SA20 India Day event.in Mumbai. IANS

