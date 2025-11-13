WPL has sped up the growth of young cricketers: Sneh Rana

New Delhi: India’s off-spin all-rounder Sneh Rana has credited the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for the increasing confidence and maturity of the country’s new generation of cricketers, driving them to take on key roles in India’s World Cup victory.

“The growth starts from domestic cricket, especially now that matches are televised. Young girls watch and feel motivated to represent their states. WPL has sped up this entire process. Look at Shree Charani, she’s new to international cricket but plays with so much calm. That confidence comes from sharing dressing rooms with big international players,” said Sneh on JioStar.

She praised the self-assurance and confidence of the younger players, saying that it has provided crucial lessons even to the senior members team. “Today’s youngsters have so much clarity and confidence. In our early days, we were shy to ask questions, even though our seniors were supportive.” IANS

