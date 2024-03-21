Ghana beat Senegal to reach African Games women’s football final at Cape Coast Stadium

ACCRA: Ghana beat Senegal 3-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Monday to reach the 13th African Games women's football final.

Looking to secure victory on home soil, Ghana started strongly, and their efforts paid off when Tracey Twum scored the opener in the 18th minute.

The Black Princesses kept up the pressure and Ophelia Amponsah scored Ghana's second in the 45th minute to end the first half 2-0.

Senegal lifted their game in the second half and pulled a goal back through a penalty in the 54th minute.

However, Amponsah's second goal just one minute later saw Ghana restore a two-goal lead that they would keep to the final whistle.

Ghana now face Nigeria in the final, while Senegal will play Uganda in the bronze medal match. Agencies

Also Read: ASJA clinch Harendra Nath Barua Memorial Inter-Media Football Tournament title defeats G Plus

Also Watch: