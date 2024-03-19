ASJA clinch Harendra Nath Barua Memorial Inter-Media Football Tournament title defeats G Plus

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Showcasing a superb team effort, ASJA lifted the Harendra Nath Barua Memorial Inter-Media Football Tournament title, defeating G Plus 2-0 in the final held at Nehru Stadium here today. The winner was leading by a solitary goal in the first half.

The star of the match was Rupak Baishya of ASJA, who scored two brilliant goals in each half of the match to settle the game in favour of his team. Both goals came from almost dead-ball situations, and in a similar fashion where Baishya beat the opponent goalkeeper with powerful shots.

Earlier in the semi-final, ASJA beat Guwahati Press Club 1-0 and booked their berth in the final. The all-important goal was scored by veteran striker Gautam Sharma through a wonderful free kick. Although Kishore Talukdar, one of the most experienced goalkeepers in media football, was below the bar, he still wasn’t able to stop his team from conceding the goal. In the other semi-final, G Plus beat Prag News 3-1. Debraj Mohanty, Anuchit Goswami, and Mahesh scored a goal apiece for G Plus, while Abhijit fired in the lone salvo for Prag News.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by veteran sports organiser Rajib Prakash Barua in the presence of Gauhati Press Club president Sushmita Goswami, Assam Sports Journalists’ Association president Bidyut Kalita, and chairman Subodh Malla Barua.

