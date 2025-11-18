Gill discharged from hospital, availability for 2nd Test remains doubtful

Kolkata: India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill has been released from the Kolkata hospital where he was treated for a neck spasm suffered during the opening Test against South Africa. Despite being discharged, uncertainty continues to surround his availability for the second Test in Guwahati, which begins on Saturday. Although India have a training session scheduled in Kolkata on Tuesday morning, Gill is not expected to participate, ESPNcricinfo reported. The squad is set to travel to Guwahati on Wednesday, but with commercial flights generally discouraged for individuals recovering from neck-related injuries, Gill is unlikely to accompany the team on that day. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, speaking after India’s 30-run defeat in a low-scoring contest, reiterated that Gill was “still being assessed”, with another round of evaluation expected from the physio and medical staff. India were effectively a batter short in the fourth innings after Gill’s absence, which played a significant role in their collapse to 93 while chasing 124. IANS

Also Read: South Point Shines at Inter School Chess Championship 2025