South Point Shines at Inter School Chess Championship 2025

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 7th Edition of Late Kailash Nath Sarma Memorial Inter School Chess Championship 2025 concluded in the city on Sunday. South point School won the best school award in the competition.

The Prize distribution ceremony was attended by Olympic Bronze Medalist Lovlina Borgohain as the chief guest in the presence of Kavayashree Mahanta, Adviser of Assam Chess Club, Ankur Bharali, Director of Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Assam and others. Altogether 183 players from across the state participated in this swiss league classical chess tournament organised by Assam Chess Club and Snehabandhan Chess Academy in memory of renowned author and social worker Kailash Nath Sarma.

