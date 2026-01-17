Giuliano Simeone extends Atletico contract until 2030

MADRID: Atletico Madrid winger Giuliano Simeone signed a new contract with the club until 2030 on Thursday. The 23-year-old son of the club’s coach Diego Simeone has become a key player under his father this season on the right flank for the Rojiblancos.

“Simeone has renewed his contract with our club until June 30, 2030, thus extending his relationship with our club for two more years, as his previous commitment was due to end in 2028,” said Atletico in a statement.

The Argentine winger has made 78 appearances for Atletico since making his first-team debut in 2022, scoring eight goals for the club. Agencies

