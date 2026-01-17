Steve Smith scores joint second-fastest century in Big Bash League

MELBOURNE: Sydney Sixers batter Steve Smith smacked the joint-second fastest century in the Big Bash League on Friday during the league-phase fixture against Sydney Thunder.

He reached his hundred in 41 balls and his knock was dotted by five fours and nine sixes, four of which came in consecutive deliveries in the 12th over.

The Australia international smacked 30 runs of the 32-run over off Ryan Hadley’s bowling, where Smith sent the ball over the fence four consecutive times, and also scoring a four.

Hadley’s over was the first of the innings’ two Power Surge overs, where the fielding side is allowed only two fielders outside the 30-yard-circle.

Smith (100 off 42) eventually was sent back to the hut by Tanveer Sangha. Agencies

