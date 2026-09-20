Glamorgan sign Georgia Davis on three-year deal ahead of 2027 season

New Delhi: Glamorgan have roped in England off-spinner Georgia Davis from Warwickshire on a three-year deal ahead of the 2027 season.

Davis, a 27-year-old off-spinner, would boost the Glamorgan squad as they look for Tier One Status in 2027. She made her England debut against Ireland at Belfast in 2024, which was her only international.

However, she has been a consistent performer across franchise and regional cricket. She was with Welsh Fire in the 2024 Hundred and picked up 10 wickets in eight games. The off-spinner also put up a strong performance in the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy with Central Sparks. IANS

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