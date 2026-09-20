Shanto to lead Bangladesh in one-off Test against Afghanistan in UAE

Dhaka: Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for their one-off Test against Afghanistan, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates from October 9, with Najmul Hossain Shanto continuing as captain.

The squad retains a strong blend of experience and emerging players as Bangladesh prepare for their next Test assignment after an impressive showing against Australia last month.

Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque are the main top-order options, while captain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das provide experience in the middle order. Soumya Sarkar, Tawhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali Anik are the other batting options. IANS

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