Goa Challengers to face Jaipur Patriots in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) opener

New Delhi: Defending champions Goa Challengers and newcomers Jaipur Patriots, will kickstart Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 action as the schedule of the season 5 announced on Friday.

A total of 23 exciting ties will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.

The group stage will be concluded on September 4. The semifinals are scheduled for September 5 and 6, with the final on September 7.

This season, eight teams will compete for the coveted title. World No. 10 Bernadette Szocs, World No. 16 Nina Mittelham, and Nigerian legend, World No. 19 Quadri Aruna, are among the world’s top players participating. They will be joined by star Indian paddlers, including Achanta Sharath Kamal (WR 40), Sreeja Akula (WR 25), and Manika Batra (WR 28). UTT 2024 will also feature promising Indian talents such as Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Poymantee Baisya, Abhinandh PB, Jeet Chandra, and Yashansh Malik.

Debutant team Ahmedabad SG Pipers will launch their campaign against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis on Day 2, while Chennai Lions will face PBG Bengaluru Smashers in an exciting southern derby later the same day. Dabang Delhi TTC and U Mumba TT will play their opening tie against each other on August 24. IANS

