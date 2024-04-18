Gokulam Kerala FC Alejandro Sanchez Lopez named Best Player in I-League 2023-24

NEW DELHI: Gokulam Kerala FC Alejandro Sanchez Lopez won the Highest Scorer and the Best Player awards after finishing as the top scorer of the league with 19 goals from 22 appearances. Although his club, Gokulam Kerala FC finished third in the I-League table, Spaniard Alejandro Sanchez Lopez finished as the top scorer in the league. Yet another season of the I-League has come to an end, with Mohammedan Sporting winning their maiden national league title, and in the process, gaining promotion to the Indian Super League.

While the Black and White Brigade had a great season in the overall aspect, a number of players and teams have shone in various other areas of the game. The All India Football Federation has announced the list of awardees in the I-League 2023-24 season.

Padam Chettri of Mohammedan Sporting produced some brilliant performances under the bar for the Kolkata side, something that allowed them to earn crucial points at various stages during the season. He was named the winner of the Best Goalkeeper award. Meanwhile, his teammate, Mirajlol Kasimov played a pivotal role in orchestrating Mohammedan’s attacks and has been named the Best Midfielder of the season.

Real Kashmir conceded only 19 goals from their 24 matches, and their captain Muhammad Hammad was instrumental at the back for them. Hammad was announced as the winner of the Jarnail Singh Award for Best Defender.

Nineteen-year-old winger Gymar Nikum has been named as the Best Emerging player of the season, having scored four goals in Inter Kashi’s fourth-placed finish. Agencies

