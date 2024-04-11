I-League: Churchill Brothers end season on winning note

Vasco da Gama: Churchill Brothers routed Rajasthan United 7-0 in their I-League encounter at Tilak Maidan on April 10, 2024. This was the third time in three games Rajasthan conceded six goals, leaving any hopes of ending the season on a positive note in tatters. Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, end their season on a high and could end up as high as sixth if results swing their way. Churchill Brothers lead 2-0 at the break.

With this result, Churchill Brothers move to sixth in the I-League table, with 33 points from 24 games. However, Delhi FC and Shillong Lajong FC, who are placed seventh and eighth, respectively, can still move ahead of the Red Machines, as they are on 32 and 31 points, with one game in hand. Rajasthan United, meanwhile, finish their season at the 10th spot, garnering 25 points from 24 matches. IANS

