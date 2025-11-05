GOLD COAST T20I CLASH: Kuhnemann hopes Australian quicks can stop Abhishek

Carrara: Australia spinner Matt Kuhnemann is backing his side’s pacers to get the better of India’s in-form opener Abhishek Sharma when the two teams face off in the fourth T20I at the Gold Coast Stadium on Thursday.

The local Queenslander, who is relishing the chance to play at his home ground, described Abhishek as a “serious talent” and admitted Australia will need early wickets to contain India’s explosive batting unit.

“Hopefully, Xavier Bartlett or one of the quicks — Benny Dwarshuis — can take his wicket in the first couple of overs. He’s a serious talent and just goes so hard from ball one,” Kuhnemann told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s going to be a great spectacle on Thursday, but hopefully these boys can get him cheaply.”

The upcoming match will mark India’s first-ever men’s international at the Gold Coast Stadium — also known as the People First Stadium — a venue that has hosted only two men’s T20Is, three women’s T20Is, and one women’s Test so far. Known primarily for AFL, the stadium is still new to international cricket. For Kuhnemann, the contest offers both excitement and a sense of homecoming.

“I love playing here and it’s always good to get back and see friends and family,” he said. “The wicket gets better and better every year, so I’m expecting a nice wicket and a high-scoring game. I think the Gold Coast is such a hot spot in Australia at the moment. The population is growing rapidly, and we’ve produced some good cricketers this year. So I think the more games, the better.”

The spinner also described the ground’s unusual layout, noting how its AFL-style dimensions can influence tactics and results. “It’s a funny-shaped ground so that you can go well, but you also can get smacked a little bit, so they’ll see how it pans out,” he said. “Taking wickets is crucial against both teams’ middle order. Yeah, there are a couple of big pockets and short pockets here. So I think Max has had some success — Maxwell playing here — so here’s someone I’ll tap into. It’s a unique ground. It’s an AFL ground.”

With both teams expected to train at the venue on Wednesday, Kuhnemann anticipates a high-scoring contest on Thursday. And while talk around the IPL auction continues to grow, the 27-year-old says he’s focused on performing for Australia rather than chasing franchise opportunities. “I’d love to play (in the IPL). It’s pretty tough to get a gig as a spinner, so I don’t really think about it too much. I sort of love playing cricket anywhere around the world, if it’s in England, India,” he said. (IANS)

