Golf can emerge as major driver of tourism, investment and youth development in India: PGTI Chief

By Our Correspondent

DIGBOI: Golf has the potential to become a powerful engine of tourism, investment and economic growth in India, provided the country expands access, infrastructure and public awareness around the sport, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) CEO Amandeep Singh Johl said.

Addressing the Raising An Athlete Sports Talk Series hosted by Equalsportz in association with India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, Johl said golf remains one of India’s most underutilised sporting assets despite its proven ability worldwide to stimulate tourism, real estate development, business networking and employment generation.

“India needs more golf courses, more access and more awareness. Golf can support tourism, real estate, investment and economic activity. The potential is huge,” Johl said while speaking at the session titled ‘Understanding Emerging Sports in India’.

During a telephonic interview with The Sentinel on Friday evening, Johl described golf as far more than a sport, calling it a powerful tool for character-building, personal growth and family engagement.

“Golf has been part of me since the age of seven. Some call it a game, some a sport, some a social space, some a stage to network and some a catalyst for growth. To me, it is all of the above,” he said.

He stressed that the sport’s greatest strength lies in the values it imparts, particularly integrity, discipline and self-accountability. According to Johl, golf mirrors life’s challenges, where players must navigate both fortunate and difficult situations while remaining honest, resilient and focused.

“Golf is one of the games closest to life. You get good breaks and bad breaks, but you still have to play the ball as it lies,” he added.

Furthermore, Johl urged parents to encourage children to take up golf without burdening them with unrealistic expectations of immediate success, saying the sport offers lifelong benefits that extend well beyond competitive achievements.

“Don’t teach anyone golf only to become a champion. Introduce them to the game and let them get to where they can get to. Golf is one of the greatest family sports, where grandparents, parents and children can spend quality time together,” he said.

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