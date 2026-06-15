Kapil Dev seeks to break golf’s elite tag, calls for greater inclusivity

By Our Correspondent

DIGBOI: Golf’s greatest challenge in India is no longer accessibility alone—it is perception. Determined to change the narrative, DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) President Kapil Dev has called for the sport to shed its long-standing image as an exclusive pastime of the wealthy and emerge as a game that offers opportunity to all.

During a recent interaction with The Sentinel at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi, Kapil outlined an inclusive vision for Indian golf, arguing that the sport has the potential to become a powerful vehicle for social mobility, personal growth and professional networking.

At a time when golf continues to be viewed by many as an expensive pursuit, the former India captain believes the sport is gradually breaking free from stereotypes that have defined it for decades.

“Who wants to remain poor? Everybody wants to be on the top of the world. If you get the opportunity to take one step forward, why not? Golf gives everyone an opportunity to make a difference in their lives. Why should we always say that it is a rich man’s sport? It is for everyone,” Kapil asserted.

Notably, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain drew comparisons with cricket’s own evolution. Once largely confined to royalty and the privileged class, cricket transformed into India’s most popular sport by opening its doors to talent from every corner of the country.

Kapil believes golf is capable of undergoing a similar transformation.

Furthermore, he stressed that golf’s value extends well beyond trophies and prize money. Unlike most sports, it creates an environment where aspiring youngsters can directly interact with industry leaders, corporate executives and influential personalities.

“This is one game where an ordinary player can come out and play with the CEO of a company. All the top people play golf. I initially thought it’s the other way round,” he said.

According to Kapil, those interactions often become life-changing experiences for young golfers.

“Yes, if you become a player then top people want to play with you. But if you’re just a kid and learning golf, you’re meeting the top people and learning from them. That’s also why it’s very important to play; you become a better human being at the end of the day,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kapil described golf as one of the few sports capable of breaking social barriers, fostering meaningful connections and broadening perspectives. In his view, the game not only produces champions but also equips individuals with confidence, discipline and valuable life lessons.

Consequently, he sees golf as a platform that can create opportunities far beyond the sporting arena—whether through mentorship, exposure or personal development.

As the DP World PGTI intensifies efforts to expand the sport’s reach, Kapil remains convinced that the future of Indian golf depends on dismantling outdated perceptions. If cricket’s remarkable rise from an elite pastime to a mass movement offers any lesson, he said, it is that barriers can be broken and opportunities can be democratized.

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