Golf: Indian-American Sahith Theegala places ninth as Scheffler leads at Tour Championship

East Lake: Sahith Theegala, who started the event at a 4-under start shot 3-under in first round for a 7-under total that placed him in the Top-10 at ninth place after the first round of the Tour Championship.

Indian-American Theegala, who has picked an automatic qualifying spot for the 2024 President’s Cup, is making his debut at the Tour Championships, as are Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai.

Rai, who started at even par shot 5-under and was 5-under to be T-14, while another Indian-American Bhatia, starting at 2-under shot 1-under 70 and was now 3-under and 25th from among the 30 players at the Tour Championship.

At the Tout Championship, leading players get starting strokes based on their finish in the FedExCup standings the BMW Championships, the second Play-offs event. This is year six of the Tour Championship’s handicapped format.

Scheffler will start this week at East Lake with a two-stroke lead on Schauffele and a 10-stroke lead on Justin Thomas, the last man in the field at No. 30 in the standings. So, Scheffler started at 10-under and Schauffele started at 8-under and Hideki Matsuyama at 7-under. IANS

