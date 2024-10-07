Golf: India's Diksha Dagar misses cut in Aramco Series Shenzhen

Shenzhen: Diksha Dagar shot 4-over 77 at the Par-73 World Course at Mission Hills China and that alongside her 76 in the first round meant the Indian had missed the cut. She had only one birdie against five bogeys.

However in the team event, Diksha’s team finished 12th and her teammates were Moa Folke, Xinyu Cao and Ding. The highlight was Folke pulling off a hole-in-one on the Par-3 eighth hole.

In the Individual competition, China’s Xiyu Lin and France’s Celine Boutier sit tied at the top of the leaderboard on 12-under-par.

Defending champion Lin fired another round of 67 (-6) with seven birdies and one bogey on her scorecard to have a great chance of keeping the Individual trophy with her.

Five-time LET winner Boutier followed up her first round of 66 (-7) with a bogey-free 68 (-5) on day two to join the Olympic bronze medallist at the top of the leaderboard. IANS

