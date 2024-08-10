Paris Olympics 2024: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar drop out of Top 40

Paris: It turned out to be a disappointing day for Indian golfers at the Paris Olympics as Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar both fell drastically in the standings in Round 3 of the women’s individual stroke play competition at Le Golf National.

Aditi Ashok, who finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, started the day placed 14th in the rankings but ended the day tied at 40th place with a terrible outing which saw her finish the eighteen holes at a score of +7 which resulted in her total score falling from -1 to +6.

The 26-year-old registered only two birdies during the 18 holes compared to the seven bogeys she hit. Additionally, a horrendous outing on the seventh hole saw her hit a double bogey.

Diksha on the other hand, the 2021 gold medal winner at the Deaflympics, also struggled to get her footing on the day and fell down from 14th place to being tied at 42nd. Her performance on the day saw her note a score of +8 which took her differential to +7.

Diksha did not manage to hit a single birdie on the day and had five bogeys to her name. However, a triple bogey on the 15th hole saw her dig a hole that may be too deep to climb out of with just one day remaining in the golfing tournament.

Both golfers will take to the course one last time for Round 4, the final day of the golfing event, in hopes of salvaging something out of the event on Saturday. IANS

