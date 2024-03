Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Budding boxers of Assam have left an indelible mark at the Eastern Open Talent Hunt programme at the DTRP Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Several boxers of the State moved into the semi finals in different categories and booked their berth in the final round of the competition.

