Eastern Open Talent Hunt: Assam boxers exhibit promise

GUWAHATI: Assam boxers have demonstrated remarkable performances, advancing to the second round of the Eastern Open Talent Hunt program at the DTRP Indoor Stadium here today.

Assam boxers in the junior and sub-junior categories (both boys and girls) exhibited significant potential. In the sub-junior boys’ 37-40 kg category, Kunal Boro from Assam triumphed over his state compatriot Jyotishman Sonwal. Diukjyoti Das outperformed Pebam Jaihenbak from Manipur, while Parambir Chakra defeated Utkarsh from Rajasthan to secure their spots in the next round.

Meanwhile, in the junior boys’ 44-46 kg category, Jagannath Barman from Assam defeated Aryan Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, Harendra Bora emerged victorious against his fellow Assam boxer Feroz Ahmed, and Aghuma Pegu triumphed over Dwipankar Das, also from Assam, to advance to the second round.

In the junior girls’ 44-46 kg category, Assam’s Ritanjali Boro defeated Nayanmoni Doley, Sita Boro outperformed Liza Nath, and Gayatri Gandhia defeated Jonmoni Bodi to secure their positions in the second round.

In the sub-junior girls’ 46-49kg category, Assam’s Ambika Bey defeated Premik Varmatrik, Sonia Doley emerged victorious against Parismita, and Shiny Hazarika defeated Sonia to advance to the next round.

