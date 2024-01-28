Good show by Assam in Khelo India Youth Games held in Tamil Nadu
Sports

Good show by Assam in Khelo India Youth Games held in Tamil Nadu

Assam bagged multiple medals in the Khelo India Youth Games held in Tamil Nadu today.

GUWAHATI: Assam bagged multiple medals in the Khelo India Youth Games held in Tamil Nadu today. Swimmer Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika won a gold medal in the 50m butterfly and Tirthank Pegu collected a silver in the 200m freestyle. Subhranshini Priyadarshini won bronze in the girls 50m butterfly and her teammate Pahi Borah won a silver in the 100m breast stroke.In the weightlifting Panchami Sonowal won silver and Riki Gogoi bagged bronze medal. In Kalaripayattu Samiksha Begum and Jigyasa Amfi collected bronze medals.

Also Read: FC Green Valley emerge champs in GSA Inter Club Athletics competition

Also Watch:

sports

Related Stories

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com