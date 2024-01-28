Good show by Assam in Khelo India Youth Games held in Tamil Nadu

GUWAHATI: Assam bagged multiple medals in the Khelo India Youth Games held in Tamil Nadu today. Swimmer Jananjoy Jyoti Hazarika won a gold medal in the 50m butterfly and Tirthank Pegu collected a silver in the 200m freestyle. Subhranshini Priyadarshini won bronze in the girls 50m butterfly and her teammate Pahi Borah won a silver in the 100m breast stroke.In the weightlifting Panchami Sonowal won silver and Riki Gogoi bagged bronze medal. In Kalaripayattu Samiksha Begum and Jigyasa Amfi collected bronze medals.

