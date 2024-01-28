FC Green Valley emerge champs in GSA Inter Club Athletics competition

GUWAHATI: FC Green Valley emerged champion in the GSA Inter Club Athletics competition held at Sarusajai Sports complex in the city today. The team altogether collected 34 medals that included 22 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze. Dynamo Club and Navajyoti Club finished second and third collecting 17 and 21 medals respectively. Altogether 137 athletes from 12 affiliated Clubs of GSA took part in the championship. Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by former international athlete Tayabun Nisha.

