Grasse named International Event Ambassador for Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai: Olympic Champion Andre De Grasse has been named International Event Ambassador for the 21st edition of the Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, set to take place on January 18.

One of the most accomplished sprinters of his generation, De Grasse is a global athletics icon whose journey continues to inspire millions worldwide. Rising from humble beginnings, he was discovered sprinting at a local meet in basketball shoes and borrowed spikes, a moment that marked the start of an extraordinary career. IANS

