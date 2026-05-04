Gretchen Walsh Shatters 100m Butterfly World Record Again in Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI: American Gretchen Walsh lowered the 100m butterfly world record again on Saturday, winning in 54.33 seconds at the Fort Lauderdale Open. Walsh sliced 27-hundredths of a second off the previous world record of 54.60 she set in the same Florida pool at a Pro Swim meeting last May.

In fact, she broke the record twice in one day at last year’s meeting and has now broken the record four times.

Walsh, winner of three world titles in Singapore last year, is now more than a second faster than the second-fastest woman in the history in the event, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, who owns a best of 55.48. France’s Olympic hero Leon Marchand captured two titles to take his tally for the week to four.

Agencies

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