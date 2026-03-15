GSA Inter Club Hockey Championship held in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: The GSA Inter Club Hockey Championship 2025–26, organized by the Guwahati Sports Association, was successfully held on Saturday at the Maulana Md Tayabullah Hockey Stadium.

The championship commenced with the hoisting of the GSA flag by Sunil Nath, Vice President of GSA.

In the final match, Frontier Club defeated Dynamo Club by 4–2 to become the Champion.

In the 2nd runners-up match, Sporting United Club beat New Star Club by 2–1.

Also read: India Eyes FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Title After Securing 2026 World Cup Spot