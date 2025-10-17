Gujarat Respond Strongly After Sibsankar’s Century in Ranji Trophy Clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gujarat made a solid start in response to Assam’s first-innings total of 310 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy clash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. By stumps, the hosts had reached 166 without loss, with both openers scoring unbeaten half-centuries.

Abhishek Desai led the reply with a composed 80 off 140 deliveries, striking nine boundaries. His opening partner, also in fine touch, remained unbeaten on 79 off 124 balls, hitting 11 boundaries. The duo put on a strong opening stand, giving Gujarat a firm footing in the match.

Earlier in the day, Assam’s innings was anchored by a brilliant century from Sibsankar Roy. Resuming on his overnight score of 33, the left-hander showed great composure and resilience, eventually being the last man out after scoring a vital hundred which was his second in the first class cricket. Roy faced 242 balls to score 113 with the help of 16 boundaries and one six.

He also stitched crucial partnerships with the lower order, including a 54-run stand for the seventh wicket with Akash Sengupta (16), who remained unbeaten on Wednesday, and a 40-run partnership for the final wicket with Rahul Singh. Among Gujarat’s bowlers, SA Desai was the most successful, returning figures of 3 for 68.

Also Read: Zoravar Singh Sandhu leads Indian challenge after Day 1 of Trap qualification