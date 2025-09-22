ITF women’s tennis tournament: Zeel Desai beats Shruti Ahlawat to clinch title

Baliawas: Top seed Zeel Desai recovered from being down 2-4 in the decider to beat first-time finalist Shruti Ahlawat 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Sunday. In an entertaining match that spanned two hours and 26 minutes, both players brought their best game to make it a lively contest. It was the 26-year-old Zeel’s experience that counted in the end over the impulsive spells of play from the 19-year-old Shruti.

“I am very happy to win this title. Last week, I made the semifinals in Greece. I am trying to get back into the national team, and these performances give me the confidence that I am on the right track,” said Zeel.

It was a very competent performance from Zeel, not only in the final when she served and stroked with conviction, especially at the crunch, but throughout the tournament. She had bounced back after losing the first set in the first two rounds as well, against Sahira Singh and Anna Sedysheva. Agencies

