Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for over-rate penalty for 1st time

Chennai: Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side’s IPL 2024 match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” the statement from the tournament read. IANS

