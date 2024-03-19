Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Shubman Gill joins Gujarat Titans training camp

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill on Monday reached the franchise’s training camp.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Gujarat-based franchise shared pictures of the 24-year-old receiving a grand welcome while joining the team ahead of IPL 2024.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena—MA Chida-mbaram Stadium. Last year’s runners-up Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against each other in a mouth-watering clash on March 24 at Ahmedabad.

The fixture has gained a lot of hype because of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s move to his former franchise MI following two great seasons with GT, which saw him win the trophy with the side as captain in their debut season back in 2022. Pandya will be leading MI this time, replacing Rohit Sharma while Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of GT. (ANI)

