Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as Mohammed Shami’s replacement: Indian Premier League

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans have roped in Kerala medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for injured senior Indian seamer Mohammed Shami, the Indian Premier League said on Wednesday.

Shami recently underwent a successful Achilles heel surgery in London for his right heel problem.

He is expected to be undergoing rehabilitation for almost the whole of IPL 2024, thus ruling him out of the entire event.

Shami has not played competitive cricket since last year's ODI World Cup final here, which India lost by six wickets against Australia. Agencies

