Gukesh Downs Praggnanandhaa as Wesley So Stuns Carlsen in Dramatic Norway Chess Round

Oslo: Round five of Norway Chess 2026 produced another dramatic day of fighting chess in Oslo, with two decisive classical games and a crucial Armageddon victory that further tightened the race for first place. One of the key results came when World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju defeated Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu in a tense all-Indian encounter.

One of the key results came when World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju defeated Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu in a tense all-Indian encounter.

Praggnanandhaa held the initiative for much of the game before Gukesh seized his opportunity in the later stages. Under increasing pressure and time trouble, Praggnanandhaa was unable to hold the position, allowing the world champion to convert his advantage and secure the victory.

Wesley So claimed an important victory over world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. The game developed into a long strategic struggle before So gradually gained the upper hand in the endgame. Despite Carlsen’s efforts to defend tenaciously, the American grandmaster maintained control and converted confidently to score a valuable classical win.

The remaining classical game between tournament leader Alireza Firouzja and Vincent Keymer ended in a draw.

Norway Chess Women delivered another tense round, featuring one decisive classical result and two games that moved on to Armageddon.

The only classical victory of the day came from Indian star Divya Deshmukh, who defeated Zhu Jiner in a long endgame battle. The game remained closely contested for much of the evening, but Divya seized her opportunity in the time scramble and converted her advantage with accurate play to secure an important victory. IANS

Also Read: Carlsen Outplays World Champion Gukesh in Crucial Norway Chess Clash